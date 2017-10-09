Teen shot in Richmond's East End

A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday night near Mosby Court.

Police say the teen, who is expected to be OK, was shot in the leg on Accomodation Street.

This shooting was one of several incidents over the weekend in which seven people were shot. Two people died in those shootings.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

