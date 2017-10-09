2-alarm fire extinguished at cosmetic plant

There's no information on what caused the fire. (Source: NBC12)

The Henrico Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a cosmetic plant in the 2300 block of Darbytown Road early Monday.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the scene at the Fareva plant at 4:21 a.m. Fire officials said the blaze appeared to have started from a piece of machinery in the rear of the warehouse

Fire officials said the sprinkler system helped contain the fire, but did not put it out. Crews cut holes in the roof to allow for ventilation.

At 6 a.m., fire officials said the fire was out and that crews will remain on the scene for at least a couple of more hours.

Fareva specializes in make-up products. The blaze was not expected to cause any major disruptions to production at the facility.

