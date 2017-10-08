Car hits home after two vehicles collide in Henrico

Henrico police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the county's Northside on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brandoview Avenue and Montpelier Street around 2 p.m.

Officers say two vehicles collided, and one of the vehicles hit a parked vehicle. The other vehicle involved in the collision struck a home, according to police.

There was minor damage to the home and to the siding. Building inspectors were called to the scene to make sure the home was safe for people to live in.

The people involved in the accident suffered minor injuries, but no one in the home was injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and charges are pending.

