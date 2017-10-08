Senator Kaine surveys damage in Puerto Rico

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Senator Tim Kaine is back in Virginia after surveying the damage in Puerto Rico left behind by Hurricane Maria. Four other senators made the trip as well.More >>
Senator Tim Kaine is back in Virginia after surveying the damage in Puerto Rico left behind by Hurricane Maria. Four other senators made the trip as well.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
Nate made landfall for a second time in Biloxi, MS, as a Category 1 hurricane, but it quickly weakened to a tropical storm.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Northside.More >>
A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Northside.More >>
Henrico police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the county's Northside on Saturday.More >>
Henrico police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the county's Northside on Saturday.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.More >>