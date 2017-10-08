Senator Kaine surveys damage in Puerto Rico

Senator Tim Kaine is back in Virginia after surveying the damage in Puerto Rico left behind by Hurricane Maria. Four other senators made the trip as well.

Senator Kaine spoke about the visit.

"This is unlike anything I've ever seen, and I'll tell you why," said Kaine. "When you're in Virginia and you're dealing with a massive hurricane, you have a big chunk of your state that's been affected. But other parts of the state have only had minimum effects, so you can move people from the affected areas where there are places with medical care, where there's electricity, where there's water, and that's what you do. That is the case for virtually any response that you make as governor with places that are affected and places that are not. This is very, very different."

The hurricane killed at least three dozen people, and most of the island is still without power.

The government is spending almost $200 million a day on hurricane relief.

