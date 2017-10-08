Man shot in leg in Richmond's Northside

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Northside.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Enslow Avenue around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

