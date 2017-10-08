White Nationalist group returns to Charlottesville with tiki-torches

A White Nationalist group returned to Charlottesville Saturday night with tiki-torches.

Richard Spencer and about 40 to 50 others held the torch-lit rally in Emancipation Park. The rally lasted about five to 10 minutes. No arrests were reported.

"Spencer and his group then left the park, boarded a tour bus at another location and left the City of Charlottesville. Officers with our department then followed the tour bus to ensure that the group was leaving the city," police told WVIR.

Charlottesville's mayor sent out a tweet calling the visit a "despicable display by neo-Nazi cowards. You're not welcome here! Go home!" The city is also looking into all of their legal options.

Another despicable visit by neo-Nazi cowards. You’re not welcome here! Go home! Meantime we’re looking at all our legal options. Stay tuned. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) October 8, 2017

It was great to be back in C'ville. We can catch up next time we're in town. — Richard ???Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) October 8, 2017

White nationalists now chanting - “We will be back”. About 3 dozen supporters in Emancipation Park. Plenty of police on standby in park. pic.twitter.com/LuJEsAgxQy — Matt Talhelm (@MattTalhelm) October 7, 2017

A Black Lives Matter group later staged a counterprotest at the University of Virginia president's home. The group chanted to police while reading off a list of demands.

This comes after the demonstrations in August led to the death of protester Heather Heyer.

