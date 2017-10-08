1 dead after crash on I-95 S in Chesterfield

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Chesterfield.

Virginia State Police responded to a crash around 5:24 a.m. on Sunday near the Willis Road exit. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

The crash is still under investigation, and police are in the process of notifying the victim's family.

