3 people in hospital after shot in Hillside Court

Three people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Hillside Court.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue sometime before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found three victims -- one juvenile and two adults -- suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital, and they are expected to recover from their injuries.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is expected to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12