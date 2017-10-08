Tracking Nate: Nate weakened to tropical storm

Nate weakened to a tropical storm, as of 8 a.m., with sustained winds of 45 mph.

Nate is still moving quickly to the NE and will make its way towards the Tennessee Valley this morning and into the afternoon.

The track of the remnant low should take it through the mountains tonight into tomorrow and then up into New York and New England by tomorrow evening.

TRACK NATE: Click here to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app.

The heaviest rain will stay in western Virginia closer to the Blue Ridge. Lighter rainfall amounts will be seen east of the mountains. Winds will pick up over western parts of the state today and tomorrow with wind gusts of 30+mph possible.

