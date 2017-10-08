Police identify person killed in Shockoe Bottom

Police have identified the person killed in a shooting in Shockoe Bottom.

Oscar W. Lewis II, 25, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Main Street. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, Lewis was already pronounced dead. The other man was rushed to the hospital.

It is still not clear what led to the shooting.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

