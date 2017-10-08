Double homicide victims identified in Shockoe Bottom shooting

Richmond police detectives are busy investigating another violent weekend in the city.

Two best friends are dead after they were gunned down in Shockoe Bottom. Police identified the men as Oscar Lewis II and Deonte Bullock.

In total, there were six separate shootings in Richmond this weekend.

Family says 25-year-old Lewis, also known as "Bam," and 29-year-old Bullock, also known as "Max," grew up together. Around 1:15 Sunday morning, they were both gunned down on East Main Street. It's the area of Shockoe Bottom where most of the clubs and restaurants are open late.

"I know it gets a little crazy down here with the night life on the weekends," says Thomas Marshall, who lives nearby.

Because of the crowds, there was already a heavy police presence in Shockoe Bottom during that time. Officers ran towards the sound of gunshots, but for Lewis, it was too late. Loved ones say he leaves behind a son.

Bullock died later that day in the hospital.

On Monday, detectives were seen going door-to-door. NBC12 saw surveillance cameras throughout this block, video investigators are now looking at. Three bullets went through a restaurant window, but luckily it was closed for the night.

This wasn't the only shooting. There were six separate shootings in the city this weekend. According to police, eight people were shot, including Lewis and Bullock. That brings the number of homicides to 52 this year, compared to 47 this time last year.

In Shockoe Bottom, this is the fourth violent crime in the last few months to make headlines. In September, two people were beaten. In June, three people were shot and one man was killed near the 17th Street Farmer's Market. And in May, Tanna Gardner and Sharayne Holland were shot and killed on I-95 after trying to leave a fight in Shockoe Bottom.

People living here say more police in the area may not be the answer.

"I think that maybe a lot of late night places for food should probably close a little earlier," says Marshall. "So it kind of lets out a little bit better and it's not so crowded when everyone is getting out of the club."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

