1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting breaks out in Shockoe Bottom

One man has died, and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Shockoe Bottom, according to Richmond police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Main Street.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, a man was already dead. The other man was rushed to the hospital.

It is still not clear what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information on the double shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

