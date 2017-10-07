Man found in woods in Hanover after pursuit on I-95

The search for a pursuit suspect ended shortly after 12 a.m. on Sunday in Hanover after police found him in the woods.

While Virginia State Police and deputies from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office searched for the man, they heard a gunshot. The man was found in the vicinity of Route 1 and Fox Cross Road suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is currently being treated for serious injuries at VCU Medical Center.

The incident started after a call for a suicidal person came into Chesterfield police. The man allegedly led officers on a chase into Richmond and onto I-95. State police began assisting Richmond police in the pursuit around 7:33 p.m.

The chase ended when the man got off the Lewistown Road exit. A Hanover gas station was on lockdown amidst heavy police activity off Interstate 95.

"As the suspect vehicle took the exit ramp, a passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle. The vehicle kept going and crashed a short distance later. State police heard a gunshot and when they approached the crashed vehicle, they found it empty of its driver," according to Virginia State Police. He reportedly crashed his car, fled on foot and fired a shot.

According to a witness, Virginia state police rushed a parked vehicle with weapons drawn. The man says he and other people at the gas station "sheltered in place" after shots were fired.

The witness says SWAT team members and police K9 units were also on scene.

Roads near the area of I-95 and Lewistown Road were closed while police searched the area.

State police and Hanover deputies set up a search perimeter.

The passenger, who is a man, was taken into custody without incident at the scene. He refused medical treatment for minor injuries sustained from jumping from the moving vehicle.

No law enforcement discharged their weapons during the course of the incident or pursuit.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

