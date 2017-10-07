Shots fired near gas station on I-95 in Hanover, sources say

It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
It's been nearly a week since hundreds of people lost their mothers, their fathers, their brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and friends.More >>
A gas station was on lockdown amidst heavy police activity off Interstate 95 in Hanover Saturday night.More >>
A gas station was on lockdown amidst heavy police activity off Interstate 95 in Hanover Saturday night.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Three people survived a plane crash after in Middlesex after a small plane careened into a home.More >>
Three people survived a plane crash after in Middlesex after a small plane careened into a home.More >>
Senator Tim Kaine will be one of five senators heading to Puerto Rico on Sunday to survey damage from Hurricane Maria and monitor relief efforts.More >>
Senator Tim Kaine will be one of five senators heading to Puerto Rico on Sunday to survey damage from Hurricane Maria and monitor relief efforts.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
Hurricane Nate made landfall around 7 p.m. Saturday near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.More >>
Rick McMillen doesn't have a badge, but that didn't stop him from putting a led light on his dash, and pulling off on the side of the road to get drivers' attention.More >>
Rick McMillen doesn't have a badge, but that didn't stop him from putting a led light on his dash, and pulling off on the side of the road to get drivers' attention.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>