Shots fired near gas station on I-95 in Hanover, sources say

A gas station was on lockdown amidst heavy police activity off Interstate 95 in Hanover Saturday night.

The incident started after a call for a suicidal person came into Richmond police. That person allegedly led officers on a chase into Chesterfield and onto I-95.

The chase ended when the man got off the Lewistown Road exit around 8 p.m. He reportedly crashed his car, fled on foot and fired a shot.

According to a witness, Virginia state police rushed a parked vehicle with weapons drawn. The man says he and other people at the gas station "sheltered in place" after shots were fired.

The witness says SWAT team members and police K9 units were also on scene.

Roads near the area of I-95 and Lewistown Road were closed while police searched the area.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12