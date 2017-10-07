3 people survive plane crash after plane crashes into Middlesex home

Three people survived a plane crash after in Middlesex after a small plane careened into a home.

Middlesex County Sheriff David Bushey said the single-engine plane took off from Hummel Field Airport just before 9 a.m. The pilot lost control, flew between two trees, and crashed into the home.

The sheriff says there were two adults and a juvenile in the plane. They were rushed to Rappahannock General Hospital and were released.

No one was home at the time of the crash because the owner of the home does not live in the area.

The plane's tail number is registered as a 1964, single-engine plane out of Pensacola, Fla. The group was making their way up the East Coast. The plane will be removed on Sunday.

State police are leading the investigation, but the Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office also responded.

