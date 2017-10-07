3 people, including infant survive crash after plane collides into Middlesex home

Three people, including an infant, survived a plane crash after in Middlesex after a small plane careened into a home.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the four-seater, single-engine Mooney M2DC plane took off from Hummel Field Airport at 9:02 a.m. The pilot lost control, struck two trees, and crashed into a home, located in the 400 block of Eubank Landing Road, just shortly after takeoff.

No one was home at the time of the crash since the owner of the home does not live in the area.

State police say two adults and an infant were in the plane. They were rushed to Rappahannock General Hospital and have been released.

The plane's tail number is registered as a 1964, single-engine plane out of Pensacola, Fla. The group was making their way up the East Coast. The plane will be removed on Sunday.

State police are leading the investigation, but the Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department and the Middlesex County Sheriff's Office also responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

