Safety precautions before getting onto rides

Witnesses say a child fell off a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Richmond's Southside.

The fun came to an unexpected halt. Daylight is giving inspectors the opportunity to get a closer look at exactly what happened.

Early Saturday, the Ferris wheel that led to Friday night's commotion was shut down as the other rides and vendors re-opened.

Although tragic, experts say the scene at the Ferris wheel could have ended differently.

"We've seen people in a similar situation fall from a top of the wheel to their death," said Ken Martin, a ride safety expert.

To avoid a catastrophe, Martin says all rides are double checked before opened to the public, which finds many wondering what went wrong Friday when witnesses saw what appeared to be a child being treated on the ground and someone else dangling on top of the Ferris wheel.

"My first reaction was, 'Did somebody stand up? Was the gondola properly balanced that the people were riding in?' " said Martin.

As inspectors review the circumstances, Martin says its up to do your due diligence at any amusement park.

"You have to stay seated. You have to follow the rules. You have to use the restraints where provided. You need to make sure you and your party fit the requirements of the amusement ride and unattended children are just not allowed. You have to have a responsible person with them. I define a responsible person as an adult. Not a teenager, not a nine or 10-year-old. It has to be a responsible individual," said Martin. "Everyday, people want to take selfies and so forth. You can't do that in a moving wheel unless it's properly balanced."

In the end, he says any amusement ride is safe when used properly.

The carnival's management denies any responsibility for the malfunction. All of the vendors on site we spoke with did not want to comment about the ordeal.

We reached out to the company that operates the amusement park for an updated statement and have not heard back.

