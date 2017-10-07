GRTC to offer free rides when new bus routes are launched

The Greater Richmond Transit Company will be offering free rides the first week they launch the new bus routes. The company says they will switch to the new bus routes the same day the new GRTC Pulse service begins.

They will be adding a service extension on the new Route 8 Nine Mile Road Richmond.

"After the Route 7 Nine Mile Henrico ends weekday service at 7 p.m., the Route 8 Nine Mile Richmond continues to provide service every 30 minutes from Downtown Richmond to the Walmart at Laburnum and Nine Mile Rd through 10 p.m. weekdays and on weekends 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. This extension provides a direct route for many East End City residents to get to a grocery and shopping activity center in Henrico County," said GRTC.

GRTC will also be adding five morning and five afternoon express trips for Route 64x Stony Point Express riders.

They will also be adding new features, such as a new mobile payment app, which allows customers to securely pay for their fare, and they will also be upgrading their "fare web portal capabilities with a reloadable smart card system."

The company says they do not have a launch date yet on the Pulse service.

