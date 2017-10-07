Man's body found in James River, near Dutch Gap

A man's body was found in the James River on Saturday.

The man was found on the shore near the Dutch Gap boat landing, and Chesterfield police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield police are conducting a death investigation and are working with the Medical Examiner to identify the man.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

