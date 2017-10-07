Foul play not suspected after man found dead in James River

Police do not suspect foul play after a man's body was found Saturday in the James River near the Dutch Gap boat landing.

Police say 48-year-old Lamont R. Booker, of Henrico, was found dead around 10:50 a.m. on the shore.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but "at this point there are no signs of foul play," Chesterfield police said Monday.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

