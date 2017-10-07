Sen. Kaine to visit Puerto Rico to survey Maria damage

Senator Tim Kaine will be one of five senators heading to Puerto Rico on Sunday to survey damage from Hurricane Maria and monitor relief efforts.

The Department of Homeland security is coordinating the bipartisan visit.

Other senators include Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Cory Gardner (R-CO).

At least 36 people were killed in Puerto Rico when Maria made landfall, and 93 percent of the island is still without electricity.

