Man sent to hospital after shot in hand in Hopewell

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting broke out in Hopewell on Friday night.

Officers responded around 10:43 p.m. to the 1600 block of Buren Street for a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right hand and a "superficial wound to the chest."

He was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12