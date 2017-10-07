Debates, protests increase over universities' slavery ties

By JONATHAN DREW

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - The national debate over removing Confederate symbols from U.S. college campuses is spurring wider questions about university benefactors whose ties to slavery or white supremacy flew under the radar in decades past.

Students and alumni are no longer simply opposing overt Confederate memorials, but also lesser-known founders and donors with troubling racial legacies. The discussions have intensified after deadly white nationalist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The problem is apparent at the University of North Carolina, where opposition to a statue of a Confederate soldier dredged up racist statements by a former trustee. Other universities from Duke nearby to Yale further north have recently dealt with controversies involving such ties.

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/jonldrew

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.