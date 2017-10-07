Community holds benefit car show for Special Agent Walter

The Powhatan community is coming together to honor Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter through a benefit car show.

Special Agent Walter was fatally shot during a traffic stop back in May in Richmond.

Walter was a father of three and served on the Virginia State Police for several years. He also coached youth wrestling and had a gym in Powhatan.

Saturday's car show is located at the Powhatan Bullnanza, located at 2693 Rocky Oak Road. It started at 9 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. There's a $20 entry fee. Cars, trucks, bikes and race cars are all welcome.

There will also be a cornhole tournament with a cash prize.

