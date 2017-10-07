Tree expert: Fall color outlook 'disappointing,' here's why

Emergency crews are on the scene of a carnival in Richmond, where there's been reports of an accident.More >>
Emergency crews are on the scene of a carnival in Richmond, where there's been reports of an accident.More >>
The 11th Annual Richmond and Scholarship Fair will be held on Saturday, and high school and community college students and parents can attend the event for free.More >>
The 11th Annual Richmond and Scholarship Fair will be held on Saturday, and high school and community college students and parents can attend the event for free.More >>
The Powhatan community is coming together to honor Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter through a benefit car show.More >>
The Powhatan community is coming together to honor Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter through a benefit car show.More >>
A new state report says there are about 90,000 Virginians who are eligible for publicly funded health care programs for the poor and disabled but have not signed up.More >>
A new state report says there are about 90,000 Virginians who are eligible for publicly funded health care programs for the poor and disabled but have not signed up.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>