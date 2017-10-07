Tree expert: Fall color outlook 'disappointing,' here's why

Due to the dry conditions in August and September, we haven’t been seeing a lot of fall colors this season.

“When it gets this dry, everything just shuts down. At this point right now, it could be one of the least colorful seasons we’ve seen in so many years,: said John Seller, a Virginia Tech tree physiology expert.

Even though we may be getting some rain from Tropical Storm Nate, Seller says it’s too late for certain types of trees and leaves.

“Lack of rain speeds up the process of trees dropping their leaves, as they quickly change from green to yellow to brown, It is especially true for some species, such as hickories, maples, and poplars,” said Seller.

Here’s when we should normally see fall foliage and a guide on some of the trees in Virginia:

