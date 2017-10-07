State estimates 90,000 Medicaid eligible are uninsured

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A new state report says there are about 90,000 Virginians who are eligible for publicly funded health care programs for the poor and disabled but have not signed up.

The Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services recently reported to the General Assembly that it estimates there were 28,000 adults who were eligible for Medicaid in 2015 that were not signed up for the program. DMAS said about 60,000 eligible children were not signed up for Medicaid or the state's program for children known as FAMIS.

DMAS said it was continuing outreach efforts to bring those numbers down.

The state said there were a total of 747,000 uninsured Virginians in 2015.

