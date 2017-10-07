Tracking Nate: Nate is now a hurricane

Nate has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast.

The storm will be moving over very warm Gulf waters, fueling the systems intensification.

Nate is expected to make landfall in the Gulf Coast on Saturday night and then weakening as a depression and remnant low by Monday.

The track of the rapidly weakening remnant low should take it northward through the mountains of Virginia on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy rain along the mountains and west, but also a chance for lighter rain in Central Virginia.

Winds will pick up over western parts of the state tomorrow night into Monday with wind gusts of 30+mph possible.

