Tracking Nate: Nate expected to be Cat. 2 when it makes landfall

Nate is expected to be a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast. Hurricane watches and warnings are in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast.
The storm will be moving over very warm Gulf waters, fueling the systems intensification.
Nate is expected to make landfall in the Gulf Coast on Saturday night and then weakening as a depression and remnant low by Monday.
TRACK NATE: Click here to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app.
The track of the rapidly weakening remnant low should take it northward through the mountains of Virginia on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy rain along the mountains and west, but also a chance for lighter rain in Central Virginia.
Winds will pick up over western parts of the state tomorrow night into Monday with wind gusts of 30+mph possible.
