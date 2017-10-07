High school football scoreboard - Sept. 27 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

High school football scoreboard - Sept. 27

Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:


Monacan 22, James River 15
Manchester 58, Huguenot 19
Varina 37, Patrick Henry 0
Dinwiddie 40, Matoaca 2
LC Bird 35, Clover Hill 0
Highland Springs 40, Hanover 8
Hermitage 53, JR Tucker 14
Lee-Davis 68, Armstrong 36
Henrico 42, Atlee 14
Midlothian 42, George Wythe 18
Thomas Jefferson 55, Glen Allen 49
Hopewell 55, Colonial Heights 6
Mills Godwin 35, John Marshall 14
Prince George 28, Petersburg 16
Thomas Dale 39, Meadowbrook 0
Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 28
Collegiate 31, Woodberry Forest 28
St. Christopher's 35, Fork Union 18
King William 46, Charles City 22
Spotsylvania 26, Caroline 19
Goochland 49, Cumberland 7
Louisa 40, Powhatan 14
New Kent 63, Grafton 20
Christchurch 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

Powered by Frankly