High school football scoreboard - Sept. 27

The Henderson Bowl featured a nail-biting first edition, as Monacan nipped James River in overtime. Elsewhere, Varina rolled past Patrick Henry, Deep Run topped Douglas Freeman in dramatic thriller, and Thomas Dale shut out Meadowbrook.More >>
Manchester, L.C. Bird, and Lee-Davis rolled to wins. Henrico pulled away from Atlee, Dinwiddie and Hermitage stayed unbeaten, while Hopewell and Prince George grabbed victories as well.More >>
Thomas Jefferson held off Glen Allen in a back and forth affair, and Collegiate nipped Woodberry Forest in a big private school match-up.More >>
Here are the scores from Friday night's high school football games:More >>
Micaela Parson is a senior guard for Richmond, while younger sister Alex is a freshman on the team. The two Monacan graduates are set to tip off their lone season as college teammates in a game they've shared for quite some time.More >>
