Witnesses: Person fell off Ferris wheel at carnival on Midlothian Tnpk

Emergency crews are on the scene of a carnival in Richmond, where there's been reports of an accident.

This is in the old K-Mart parking lot off Midlothian Turnpike. Witnesses report someone fell off the Ferris wheel.

One witness said it looked like a Ferris wheel car had flipped over and a child was stuck on top. Paramedics were attending another person on the ground.

Another witness said a child in the car opened the cabin door while it was in motion, and the door caught on a support, which caused it to flip.

According to Dreamland Amusement, ride inspectors are on the way. The representative told NBC12 that the accident was caused by "patron error" from someone riding the ride.

Three people were in the car, two are children. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Dreamland Amusement.

The carnival is shut down until further notice.

