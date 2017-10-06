Groups pray for victims of Las Vegas shooting and hurricanes

In Richmond, several community groups came together to honor victims of the Las Vegas shooting. Their goal is for everyone who's been touched by this tragedy, to know that the River City supports them. They also took the time to honor the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

United Communities Against Crime hosted the prayer service and hopes it's a way to help people heal.

It happened on the very day all 58 names in the Las Vegas shooting were released on Friday. Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters are now gone.

"We're here as one city to share with you that we here in Richmond, Virginia stand together with all other cities across the nation, in prayer with you," says Charles Willis with Unitied Communities Against Crime.

The groups also came to pray for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. There are so many tragedies over a span of just a few weeks.

"So much has been coming at us that we are waiting to exhale, and the only way that could happen is through the power of God and through loving one another," says Delegate Delores McQuinn (D-70th District).

The groups hope that love helps with the healing.

"It is hard," says Laura Mary who stopped to check out the prayer service. "I do have a friend that's in Puerto Rico that lost a roof on his house."

Mary says prayer and attention to the catastrophes does help.

"Absolutely, absolutely," she said. "I would hope our government would step in and help them out."

On a busy downtown street, these groups hope the power of prayer will be felt hundreds of miles away.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12