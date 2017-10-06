Wife of embattled Petersburg treasurer runs to replace him in 2018

In just a few weeks, Petersburg residents will have an important decision to make. Who should replace the current embattled Treasurer Kevin Brown? A forensic audit claims he stole more than $2,000 from the city and engaged in fraudulent activities on the job. Now, one of the candidates running to replace Brown is his own wife.

“Would you under any circumstance steal money, waive taxes, waive penalties, waive principal?” NBC 12 asked.

“No. Not at all," Gloria Person-Brown responded.

Her husband, Treasurer Kevin Brown, is accused in a forensic audit of doing all of those things. Now, she's running to replace him.

"To steal money, steal money for what? It's paper to me when I look at it. If it's not mine. It's paper," she said.

“What would you say to people who say, ‘Wait a minute. She's married to this guy? Would it be more of the same accusations?' ” NBC 12 asked.

“No. That's why I'm Gloria Person-Brown, and Mr. Brown is Kevin. We're two different people, and we come with two different skill sets," Person-Brown replied.

She's working to distance herself from the fraud accusations while still standing by her husband.

"I'm finding out information just like people on the street. Only people who were involved know what's the truth. I don't know what's the truth because I wasn't present," she added.

The former business owner and PTA president says she has a knack for numbers and a devotion to Petersburg that makes her a good fit. Her opponent says not so fast.

"Things I learned on council would be very well in serving me as treasurer,” said Kenneth Pritchett, who is a real estate agent and served on Petersburg's city council for more than a decade.

"The city is basically a business and should be run as a business. I want to bring what I call stability, integrity, accountability, communication and treat our citizens with the respect and dignity that they need, and I haven't seen that over the last few years,” he said.

The race is now in the hands of the people.

"Well, she's been pretty close to the current treasurer. I'm not sure how much of that will rub off,” Pritchett said.

"That's just a reaction, a reflect. ‘They're connected. They have to be the same’. No, everyone's different. Be a person of your word. No one can say she said one thing and did another,” Person-Brown said.

Petersburg's council recently decided to strip the treasurer from collecting real estate and property taxes. Now a newly created tax collector will handle that task as the treasurer collects state fees.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12