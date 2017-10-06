Benefit concert to be held for missing Norfolk student found dead in N.C.

There will be a benefit concert for the Norfolk college student, whose body was found in North Carolina over the weekend.

Friends say the money raised will pay for buses to take friends and family to Ashanti Billie's funeral in Maryland.

The concert will be held at Origami Venue, located at 5957 East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in Norfolk on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Organizers are asking for $10 donations if possible. Some of those proceeds will also go to a scholarship foundation under Billie's name.

