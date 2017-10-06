Virginia Tech will show solidarity with Las Vegas victims - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia Tech will show solidarity with Las Vegas victims

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Virginia Tech will wear a decal on its helmets Saturday at Boston College to show solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas.

The No. 16 Hokies play the Eagles at 7:15 p.m.

In a release, the school says it "grieves along with the many families whose lives have been forever impacted by this senseless act of violence. This small gesture by our football team honors all of those lives who have been impacted, as well as the many who acted so selflessly to aid strangers and prevent more loss of life."

The school was the site of the massacre of 32 people on April 16, 2007. The gunman then took his own life.

Virginia Tech also has ties with UNLV, whose athletic director, Desiree Francois-Reed was a deputy AD for the Hokies before accepting the new position.

