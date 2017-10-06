Virginia Tech will show solidarity with Las Vegas victims

Micaela Parson is a senior guard for Richmond, while younger sister Alex is a freshman on the team. The two Monacan graduates are set to tip off their lone season as college teammates in a game they've shared for quite some time.More >>
High school sophomore Noah Nichols swims for the Steward School and the Poseidon swim team. He's been selected by USA Swimming to attend the National Select Camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, one of the most elite camps in the country.More >>
Bobby Henderson used to coach under his brother, Jim, at Monacan. Bobby took the James River head coaching job during the off-season, and now will meet his former team and his older brother for the first time as an opponent on Friday in our On the Sidelines Game of the Week.More >>
Glen Allen native Chris Durkin will take the field on Friday with the U17 national soccer team in the World Cup. It's the latest in a journey that has included a pro contract at 16 years old and a stint playing in his home town. Durkin's parents have been along every step of the way during his young career, and will enjoy this latest chapter on the world stage.More >>
