Work from home jobs for anyone

Working from home has certainly increased in popularity. Many of these jobs require little to no experience, plus you can set your own schedule.

If you can use Google, you could be earning a paycheck while never leaving your home.

Kyle James of rather-be-shopping.com says, ”If you have a decent laptop or desktop and good internet connection, there are a lot of jobs out there for either stay-at-home parents or college students.”

Companies like Google, Bing and Yahoo need search result evaluators to make sure they're providing good results without the spam.

He continues, "They'll pay people $12 to $15 an hour to look through their results on specific terms and give Google back feedback on what they are seeing.”

Appen and LeapForce also post these kinds of positions. Content writers and virtual assistants are always in demand.

“I love the site flexjobs.com. They post job openings on many of these jobs that we are talking about. They update it every day with literally hundreds of jobs that are available." Kyle explains.

Companies like Amazon need customer service reps, especially heading into the holidays. If you're fluent in another language, you're in high demand! Companies need folks who can translate their documents - some paying $33 an hour.

He adds, "You can be an online teacher or tutor. A lot of times, it is done through Skype. Also, it can be done with people in your area.”

TeachAway and Indeed are two places to start. You can earn up to $45 an hour. Resume writing is always in demand, and at $25 per page, can be quite lucrative.

If you're a fast typist, your skills are needed as a transcriber. AccuTranGlobal, Daily Transcription and Transcribe me will pay you $10 to $25 an hour for your services.

"But they all provide a nice side income or even full-time income if you have the time and hours to do it." Kyle says.

Kyle has the specific websites you can go to right now to find your next stay-at-home job.

