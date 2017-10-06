2 men arrested found in possession of heroin, cocaine, marijuana

Two men were arrested in connection with a drug investigation into an alleged distribution of narcotics.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit responded to the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway to serve a search warrant. When they arrived, they arrested Robert Early Woods, 39, of Spotsylvania, and Jerome Mathias Berryman, 28, of Fredericksburg.

Team members then searched the premises and found a half ounce of heroin, a small amount of cocaine and marijuana.

Woods was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance.

Berryman was charged with possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Harris with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says the number of opioid-related deaths has increased in the past couple of years.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12