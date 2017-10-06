Gov. McAuliffe awards $6 million in grants for school security

Governor Terry McAuliffe awarded $6 million in School Security Equipment Grants to protect students and teachers in 104 school divisions.

The grants will pay for things, such as video monitoring systems, metal detectors, classroom locks, electronic-access controls, visitor-identification systems, direct communications links between schools and law enforcement agencies, and other security upgrades. These will go to 545 schools and other instructional facilities.

"School safety is imperative to providing an environment where students can learn, grow and thrive,” said Governor McAuliffe. “These grants will provide our school administrators with the resources they need to keep their students and teachers safe so they can concentrate on providing a world-class education and preparing for success in the new Virginia economy.”

The 2013 General Assembly established the School Security Equipment Grants program in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Conn. on Dec. 14, 2012.

The program gives priority to schools in need of modern security equipment.

Here is a list of counties in Central Virginia that will benefit from this program:

Chesterfield County — $29,541 for Chesterfield Career and Technical Center at Courthouse, Clover Hill High, Cosby High, Lloyd C. Bird High, Manchester High, Matoaca High, Meadowbrook High, Midlothian High, Monacan High and Thomas Dale High

Colonial Heights — $65,622 for Colonial Heights High, Colonial Heights Middle, Colonial Heights Technical Center, Lakeview Elementary, and Tussing Elementary

Dinwiddie County — $67,608 for Dinwiddie County High, Dinwiddie County Middle and Midway Elementary

Goochland County — $ 69,262 for Goochland High

Hanover County — $84,000 for Chickahominy Middle, Lee Davis High, Liberty Middle, Patrick Henry High and Stonewall Jackson Middle

Henrico County — $9,379 for Ruby F. Carver Elementary

Hopewell — $55,980 for Carter G. Woodson Middle, Dupont Elementary, Harry E. James Elementary, Hopewell High, New HOPE Academy, Patrick Copeland Elementary and Woodlawn Pre-School Learning Center

King and Queen County — $64,045 for Central High and King and Queen Elementary

King George County — $94,420 for Potomac Elementary

King William County — $80,000 for Hamilton Holmes Middle

Louisa County — $40,321 for Jouett Elementary, Louisa County Middle, Moss-Nuckols Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Trevilians Elementary

Lunenburg County — $7,906 for Central High, Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle.and Victoria Elementary

Metro Richmond Alternative Education Program — $4,000

New Kent County — $59,710 for George W. Watkins Elementary and New Kent High

Orange County — $100,000 for Orange County High

Prince Edward County — $44,495 for Prince Edward County High, Prince Edward Elementary and Prince Edward Middle

Richmond — $74,000 for Armstrong High, George Wythe High, Huguenot High, John Marshall High, Swansboro Elementary and Thomas Jefferson High

Richmond County — $34,880 for Rappahannock High and Richmond County Elementary

Spotsylvania County — $34,121 for Berkeley Elementary, Brock Road Elementary, Cedar Forest Elementary, Chancellor Elementary, Courtland Elementary, Harrison Road Elementary, Lee Hill Elementary, Livingston Elementary, Riverview Elementary and Wilderness Elementary

