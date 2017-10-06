Deadline to register to vote for Nov. election is approaching

The deadline to apply to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election is on Monday, Oct. 16.
The easiest way to register to vote or to update your address is to click here. In order to complete the application process, residents "must provide their Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer identifier number, displayed on DMV-issued identification cards or driver's licenses."
Those who do not have one can still fill out the registration application online but will have to turn in a hard copy to their local voter registration office.
Residents can also apply to register to vote at their local registrar's office or at any of the 75 Virginia DMV customer service centers, five mobile offices, or 53 DMV Select locations throughout the state. Residents can also call 1-800-552- 9745 to find their local registrar's office.
In order to vote in Virginia, voters must:
Click here for a list of acceptable IDs.
