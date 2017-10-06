N.C. man turns himself in for Clarkson Road homcide

A North Carolina man has turned himself in for a homicide that happened on Clarkson Road.

DeQuan T. Burns, 21, of Charlotte, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. Burns was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road around 10:21 p.m. on Monday for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Bryant S. Jordan, 24, of the 5900 block of Sugarbush Drive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More charges for Burns are pending.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

