Man arrested after investigators find large amounts of pot, guns at home

Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after investigators found several pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms at an Orange County home.

Investigators searched a home in the Wilderness Shores area and found 40 pounds of marijuana, three marijuana plants, and 19 firearms.

James Adam Cooper, 38, of Locust Grove, was taken into custody by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office on charges unrelated to the search.

He will be formally charged in Orange County at a later date.

Orange County investigators received assistance from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

