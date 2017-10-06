NBC12 VIEWPOINT: We all lost brothers and sisters in Las Vegas

By: Kym Grinnage email

Because of the seven degrees of separation between all of us, we are all in some way connected to someone who was killed or injured in the shooting massacre in Las Vegas. And because we all have some connection to someone who was a victim of this historic crime, we can’t just move on.

Once again, the good character of humanity was on display. We owe so much gratitude to the first responders, law enforcement and our fellow citizens who did what good people do, they helped each other and saved lives.

Unfortunately, it seems like the weight and gravity of these mass shootings doesn’t seem to linger the way it used to.

When tragedies like this occur, it is only natural to think about what could have been done to prevent this. There are no easy answers to this question, but I know that the families connected directly to these victims would want us to continue to seek answers.

This is what Americans do.

The answers will come from many of us who will personalize this tragedy and continue to say and feel that "Enough is enough."

Our thoughts and our prayers are with all of our injured and fallen brothers and sisters.

