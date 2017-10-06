Man sentenced to 10 years in woman's bludgeoning death

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Richmond man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was found bludgeoned to death in a driveway.

Mark Sheppard Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder Thursday in the 2016 death of Shy'nisha Walker of Richmond. Under an Alford plea, defendants do not have to admit guilt, but acknowledge that prosecutors likely have enough evidence to convict.

Prosecutors alleged that Sheppard killed Walker because he feared she would implicate him in a fraud scheme.

Walker's body was found in Amelia County. She had been bludgeoned in the head with a mallet.

