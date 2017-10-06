Author David Baldacci donates $1.1 million to VCU

Author and VCU alumnus David Baldacci and his wife, Michelle, are donating $1.1 million to the university's College of Humanities and Sciences.

The money "will establish a scholarship for political science students and will create a fund to provide students with a variety of experiential learning opportunities," according to the university.

“Our continuing partnership with VCU is incredibly meaningful to us both,” said David Baldacci in a press release. “The endowed fund and endowed scholarship will provide direct support to any university’s most important asset: its students. We look forward to helping VCU students in achieving their full potential as students and in their endeavors after graduation.”

VCU President Michael Rao said the couple's gift "is an invaluable contribution in support of VCU students’ education."

“Michelle and David’s support of the College of Humanities and Sciences beautifully illustrates their belief that our students are committed to contributing to the common good now and in the future,” Rao said. “Along with my colleagues, I look forward to watching our students learn, discover and flourish as a result of the Baldaccis’ endowed scholarship and fund.”

As a part of the gift, VCU says $1 million will create the Baldacci Student Experiential Learning Endowed Fund, which will grant "academically promising and hardworking students of diverse areas of study and backgrounds with financial support so they can pursue internships, conferences, research, domestic or study abroad, and social entrepreneurship opportunities."

Also a part of the gift, "$100,000 will establish the Baldacci Political Science Endowed Scholarship that will provide financial support to an undergraduate student majoring in political science. To qualify, students must be rising juniors or rising seniors, and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The scholarship will be awarded to ambitious students who are engaged as a volunteer in the community and/or working part-time or full-time while attending VCU. The scholarship will launch in fall 2018."

David Baldacci graduated from VCU in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in political science. He also received a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1986 and published 34 novels.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12