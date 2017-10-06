Byrd Theatre to debut new seats

The next time you go to the Byrd Theatre, you will notice something different.

Theatre staff snapped some photos of the crew installing new center row seats on Wednesday. In a Facebook post, they also said they sandblasted and resealed the floor.

The Byrd Theatre will hold a new seat dedication at 6:45 p.m. on Friday. That means if you are going to the 7:15 p.m. movie, you will be the first ones to enjoy them.

