Sweet kitten born with birth defect up for adoption at RAL

A sweet little kitten with a lion-sized purr that was born with a birth defect is up for adoption at Richmond Animal League.

Flossy -- named by the RAL sponsor Virginia Family Dentistry -- was born with Pectus Excavatum, which means her rib cage and sternum weren't formed properly.

After a life-saving surgery, she was put in a "Wonder Woman" cast, which was removed this week.

"She's now completely better and will have no health complications as a result of this," Richmond Animal League wrote on Facebook.

If you're interested in adopting or meeting Flossy, email kaicee@ral.org or leave a comment on RAL's Facebook post:

