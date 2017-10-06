Sweet kitten born with birth defect up for adoption at RAL - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sweet kitten born with birth defect up for adoption at RAL

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
Flossy was born with a birth defect. (Source: Richmond Animal League) Flossy was born with a birth defect. (Source: Richmond Animal League)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A sweet little kitten with a lion-sized purr that was born with a birth defect is up for adoption at Richmond Animal League. 

Flossy -- named by the RAL sponsor Virginia Family Dentistry -- was born with Pectus Excavatum, which means her rib cage and sternum weren't formed properly.

After a life-saving surgery, she was put in a "Wonder Woman" cast, which was removed this week. 

"She's now completely better and will have no health complications as a result of this," Richmond Animal League wrote on Facebook. 

If you're interested in adopting or meeting Flossy, email kaicee@ral.org or leave a comment on RAL's Facebook post: 

