30 Virginia State Police troopers graduate from training academy

A sweet little kitten with a lion-sized purr that was born with a birth defect is up for adoption at Richmond Animal League.More >>
Thirty Virginia State Police troopers graduated from the State Police Training Academy on Friday.More >>
The candidates for lieutenant governor in next month's Virginia elections drew deep distinctions on gun control and other issues during sometimes sharp verbal exchanges at their final debate.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department took to Facebook to express frustration after thieves took guns, money, computers and more from unlocked cars.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.More >>
A man who brought happiness and smiles to children across Arkansas for years has passed away.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Louisiana in anticipation of potential severe weather and heavy rainfall threatened by Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Kelly Schmahl, a former Northern Kentucky student accused of collecting money and faking cancer, has pleaded guilty to theft by deception.More >>
