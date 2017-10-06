30 Virginia State Police troopers graduate from training academy

Mother pleas for return of SD card with baby photos

Thirty Virginia State Police troopers graduated from the State Police Training Academy on Friday.

"The troopers received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management," said police.

The troopers started their 29-week academic, physical, and practical training on March 23.

They will report to their assignments beginning Oct. 10 for the final phase of their training. They will also spend another six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer to learn their new patrol area.

