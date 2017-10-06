Fire closes Mexican restaurant in Chesterfield

The fire broke out around midnight. (Source: NBC12)

A fire has closed the Sabor Latino restaurant on Jefferson Davis Highway.

The fire broke out around midnight Friday in a back storage room, according to Chesterfield fire officials. No one was inside the restaurant.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Fire officials say they don't expect the restaurant to reopen anytime soon.

