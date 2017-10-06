Tracking Nate: Parts of Gulf Coast under a Hurricane Watch

The National Hurricane Center said at 5 a.m. Friday that Nate is still a tropical storm, but strengthening is expected.

A Hurricane Watch is now in place along parts of the Gulf Coast as Nate is expected to make landfall near Mississippi and Alabama as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday.

The track of the rapidly weakening remnant low should take it northward through the mountains of Virginia on Sunday and Monday, bringing heavy rain along the mountains and west, but also a chance for significant rain in Central Virginia.

