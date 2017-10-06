Chesterfield police after 20-plus larcenies: 'Change your routine'

The Chesterfield Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday night to express frustration after thieves took guns, money, computers and more from unlocked cars.

The police department says in one night, more than 20 larcenies from vehicles took place.

"A car was stolen because the keys were left INSIDE the UNLOCKED car," the police department wrote. "There was no evidence of forced entry to any of these vehicles. These residents aren't the only ones; this isn't the first time. But THIS is a lot."

"Do you do this? Do you leave your car unlocked? Do you leave your valuables in the car? Do you know people who do? Change your routine," the Facebook post said.

The police department asks residents to remove valuables and lock vehicles.

"Encourage your friends to do the same," police wrote. "We need your help. ... Please."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12