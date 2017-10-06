Virginia Beach woman shot in Las Vegas in good spirits after 2nd surgery

A Virginia Beach woman injured in the Las Vegas shooting is still in her hospital bed, but is in really good spirits.

Allison Crute's family posted a new photo of her from a Las Vegas hospital on the family's GoFundMe page.

She had her second surgery on Thursday.

Crute, a UVA School of Nursing graduate, still has a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally, but doctors say with months of therapy, she should regain full feeling and movement of her arm.

The family also wrote, "God is good."

The 28-year-old was near the front of the Jason Aldean concert when she was shot.

Her boyfriend, Andrew, had tried to shield her, but he was also shot in the arm. He's recovering, and did not require surgery.

Friends and family have raised more than $30,000 online for Allison’s medical bills.

